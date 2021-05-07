Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $460.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average of $278.40. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.