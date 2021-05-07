Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 310,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

