Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 89,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 356,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

