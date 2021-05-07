Mizuho Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $49.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,859. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

