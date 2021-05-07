Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,929.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 26,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.