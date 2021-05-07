Mixin (XIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $422.80 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $769.60 or 0.01325045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.