Mithril (MITH) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $111.56 million and approximately $31.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00281728 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

