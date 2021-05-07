Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 815 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

