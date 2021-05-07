Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

