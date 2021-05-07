Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $299.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

