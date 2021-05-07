Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $670.28 on Major Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $670.28 or 0.01169261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $493,039.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 56,838 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

