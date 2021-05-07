Mirror Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $93.47 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $620.93 million and $93.47 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.97 or 0.00017953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00271548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.04 or 0.01175355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00799548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,474.28 or 0.99843768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,250,493 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.