Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

