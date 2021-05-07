Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $892,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 162,230 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

