Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 556 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

