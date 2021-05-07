Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,033 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

