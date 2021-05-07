Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

