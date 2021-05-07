Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $564,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $79.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

