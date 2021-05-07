Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $262,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

