Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.26.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,140,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $261.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

