Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

