Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

