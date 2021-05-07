Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $192.68 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

