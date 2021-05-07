Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

