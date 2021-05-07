Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $275.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.