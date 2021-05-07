Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.