Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.59.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.13. 63,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.93. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$22.48. The firm has a market cap of C$802.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

