MicroBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $371.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002447 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000148 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00111559 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

