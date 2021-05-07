Michael O’hare Sells 2,183 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 182.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.28.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 35.8% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,875,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

