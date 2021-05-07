Michael J. Landine Sells 19,477 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,413. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

