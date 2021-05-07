MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,002. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.