MGE Energy (MGEE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/25/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

MGEE stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $74.78. 3,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $76.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get MGE Energy Inc alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.