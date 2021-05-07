Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $31.45-31.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,298.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,048. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $661.32 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,225.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,163.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.