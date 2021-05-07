Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Downgraded to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Metsä Board Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj produces barrier boards, folding boxboard, food service boards, and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods packaging, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand converters, brand owners, retailers, and merchants.

