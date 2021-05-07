Metronome 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $125,927.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $56.95 million and $125,927.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00008454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00262847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.02 or 0.01134941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00751243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,671.13 or 0.99470772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

