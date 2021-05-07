Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,683. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

