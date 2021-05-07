Meridian Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $437,546.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067457 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002836 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.