Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.