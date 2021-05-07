Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,546. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

