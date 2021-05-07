Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 331,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,870,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

