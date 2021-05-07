Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 972,000 shares in the company, valued at C$243,000.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$4,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas Reeson bought 31,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$7,285.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$94.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.