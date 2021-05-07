Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,916 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 189.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $142.59 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

