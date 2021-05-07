Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,770. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $867.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $867.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

