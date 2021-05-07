Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,322.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,526. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

