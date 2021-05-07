Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

