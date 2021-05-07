Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,437 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2,873.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

