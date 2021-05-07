Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 199.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

