Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,881 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 834.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,068,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

