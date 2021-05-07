Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,432 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1,117.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.96 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.41 and a twelve month high of $266.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

