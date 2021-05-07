Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 625 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.29. 295,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average of $314.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $345.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

